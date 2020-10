Най-високият жив плет в света

View this post on Instagram

Does Scotland have the world record for the most world records? We're beginning to wonder. Meikleour beech hedge in Perth and Kinross holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest and longest hedge on earth. It's 100ft tall and 1/3 mile long, and was planted in 1745 by Jean Mercer and her husband Robert Murray Nairne. Some people believe that the hedge has grown so tall – towards the heavens – because the men who planted it were killed at the Battle of Culloden. The couple were staunch Jacobites, and Robert was one of those who died at Culloden. Jean left their home for Edinburgh – where she disappeared into anonymity – soon after. They never saw their hedge grow to epic proportions. Nowadays, it's only trimmed once every ten years, and it takes four people six weeks to whip it into shape. 📸: Meikleour hedge image by Sandy Stevenson (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 licence).